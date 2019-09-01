CANvention opens collection of beer memorabilia to the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Beer lovers in Albuquerque got a glimpse of the largest brewery collectibles show on Saturday.

It’s part of the four-day CANvention at the convention center. More than 500 members of the group Brewery Collectors Club of America are showing off their beer-related memorabilia.

It’s an array of beer cans, light-up signs, coasters, tap handles, trays, and other beer-related advertising. Organizers say the craft movement has sparked a new interest for the group but it still remembers where it came from.

“But there’s still a lot of collectors that really dive in for the history of the early cans and those early breweries,” said CANvention planner Dave Causepohl.

The event attracts collectors from around the world who trade, buy, and sell vintage and craft beer cans.