Calm and quiet overnight

We’ll keep the drier conditions in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning. It’ll be a seasonably cool start to the day with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s. We’ll then drastically warm-up into the lower to middle 80s for Albuquerque, which would potentially make Saturday the warmest day of the year thus far. We’ll also increase some high clouds later in the day.

For the most part, our winds will remain weaker until Sunday. Then we’ll be looking at much stronger wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range as our weather pattern changes once again. We’ll even start to see some showers developing across southern Colorado by late day Sunday. Another backdoor front arrives Monday morning, increasing chances for showers and isolated storms. Northeastern NM could be looking at 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain by Tuesday.