Burning of El Kookooee in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley resident’s worries went up in flames during the Burning of El Kookooee.

This year’s model was called “The Beasti-Centipede” and designed by fifth-grader Elizabeth Guzman from Armijo Elementary. Spectators wrote down their troubles, fears and stuffed them into the giant figure.

Then, crowds watched the figure burn.

Organizers say El Kookooee has a special story behind it. They say the Spanish folktale was something parents would tell children. Parents would warn children to be good, because if they weren’t El Kookooee would get them.

The event was held behind the South Valley Library.