Brenda Gonzales-Means is ready to bring the “Boom Boom” on June 28

by: Jared Chester

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Brenda “Boom Boom” Gonzales-Means is ready to perform on June 28 at the Santa Ana Star Center in her co-main event bout.

“They offered me a fight with a Brazilian Muy Thai specialist, Marilia Fanta. So, here we are a week out and I’m excited to get to fight at home,” said Brenda.

After coming off of a win in October and feeling healthier than before, she is excited to go for two wins in a row. Brenda currently holds a 9-4 professional record. You can find out more on pricing for this June 28 fight card, at this link.

