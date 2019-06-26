Bernalillo County Animal Services needs volunteers to care for homeless pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Bernalillo County Animal Services is offering a wide variety of programs that have a lot of volunteer opportunities. One of those is its Foster Volunteer Program. It is an important part of its mission to care for homeless and abandoned animals in the community.

The Purpose of the Bernalillo County Animal Services Foster Program is to enable it to save more lives by opening space in the shelter for additional animals.

If you have questions, please call the shelter at (505) 314-0281 or (505) 468-PETS (468-7387).

Its temporary hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the pet viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.