ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video from the U.S. Marshals Service gives a behind the scenes look at some of the nearly 90 arrests taskforce teams made in the metro-area over the last month. The arrests were made as part of a national, 30-day initiative called “Operation North Star II.”

A video package compiled by the U.S. Marshals Service shows three of the arrests made in and around Albuquerque. Video shows taskforce officers arresting a man on the side of a road, another man getting stopped on a motorcycle, and the arrest of a man and woman at a Dollar General store.

In each situation captured on video, it’s unclear who exactly is being arrested or what charges they may be facing. However, the U.S. Marshal’s Service says everyone who was targeted had a warrant for their arrest.

According to an arrest list compiled by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, nearly 50 of the suspects who were arrested were out on parole or probation and wanted on alleged violations of their release. At least three people were wanted on warrants for homicide and 14 people were wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Speaking of the operation during a news conference Tuesday, New Mexico’s U.S. Marshal Sonya Chavez said agents prioritized arresting wanted suspects who were initially charged with underlying offenses including violent crimes, sexual offenses and armed robberies.

The operation lasted from January 9 through February 3. 89 people were arrested in the Albuquerque-area, which was one of ten U.S. target areas identified by the national agency.