Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From The Week Video

Hugh Greenwood is set to sign a new professional Australian rules football contract Video

UNM Football had stand out performances from Tevaka Tuioti and new guy, Jordan Kress Video

High School Football Saturday: Week 5 Video

Lobos beat Aggies 55-52 during Rio Grande Rivalry Video

Sports Desk: NMSU football has a path to a bowl game Video

Abq. High Girls Soccer beats Rio Rancho on Wednesday Video

Kurt-Curry Wegscheider says playing for UNM Men's Basketball is a dream come true Video

Sports Desk: UNM Football has depth at running back, but not a go-to guy yet Video

JJ Caldwell ready to wear New Mexico cherry and silver Video

Sports Desk: Davie set sights on returning, Tuioti named starting QB Video