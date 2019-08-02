August 2 Morning Rush: APD admits to chasing stolen truck suspected in deadly hit-and-run

1.There are still no charges in the deadly hit and run of 15-year-old Manny Tapia. However, details are emerging as KRQE News 13 has learned that APD chased the truck that hit Tapia longer than police originally said. Concern was raised when a witness told the Albuquerque Journal both police and the truck ran the red light at the intersection of Coors and Ellison. APD is acknowledging that, but won’t confirm how long they were chasing the truck. Juan Carlos Ramirez has been arrested in the theft of the truck.

Full story: APD admits to chasing stolen truck suspected in deadly hit-and-run

2. Five Dona Ana County inmates are facing charges in connection to an attack on two jail guards. The incident occurred last month at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces. According to DPS, two guards had just escorted a prison nurse through a pod when they were attacked by five inmates. An officer used pepper flash grenades to stop the attack.

Full story: District attorney’s office releases video of Las Cruces inmates attacking guards

3. Friday morning is mild and dry so no rain will impact the morning commute. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across northern, western, and central New Mexico.

Full story: Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Concerns are coming in from school districts over a proposed medical cannabis rule soon to take effect. The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that both Albuqeruqeu and Rio Rancho Public Schools are raising concrens that a rule requiring school districts to have a designated person to administer and store student’s medial cannabis could make it harder for schools to opt-out of the program. Another concern is that it could raise liability issues. More than 200 children are enrolled in the state’s medical marijuana problem.

Full story: Some school districts protest proposed medical cannabis rule

5. Tax Free Weekend in New Mexico kicks off Friday. For the next three days, items like school supplies, clothing, and qualifying technology will be tax-free. The state Tax and Revenue Department estimates shoppers save about $4 million a year during the tax-free holiday.

Full story: Tax Free Holiday & Searchable Database

Top Morning Stories