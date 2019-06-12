APD: Three arrested in connection to 2017 murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department say they have solved a 2017 murder case.

Police say that this week, arrest warrants were issued for Andrew Garcia, Eric Emerson, and Damaris Marquez for the 2017 murder of 39-year-old Audra Willis. Willis was stabbed to death and was found decapitated in an arroyo in the Four Hills.

According to APD, on Monday, Southeast Area Command officers arrested Emerson for tampering with evidence. Officers then arrested Garcia, also known as “Two Feathers”, on an open count of murder.

Marquez was also taken into custody on Tuesday for tampering with evidence. “This has been a long and arduous investigation, but the lead detective was persistent and never gave up,” said APD Deputy Chief Art Gonzalez in a statement.

Court documents reveal Willis was homeless and was in a car with the three individuals when Garcia suddenly killed her for no apparent reason.