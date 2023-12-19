ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you were in the Bosque on Tuesday, you may have seen an unseasonal sight on the water: the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) took advantage of some unique river conditions to do a little extra training. KRQE News 13 tagged along with officers on the water to find out more about their operations.

“We’re in the Bosque. Today, we’re going to be doing some training on the airboat,” said Brian Shannon, a police officer with APD. “We have a lot of our collateral guys that do open space as an extra duty out here today. They’re going to get on the airboat, and we’re just going to run them through how we operate it and the use that we have for it.”

Officers took advantage of the unusually high river levels to double up on some vital training. The officers that were on the water Tuesday are not with the Open Space Unit but are given this extra training to be able to take calls for service in the event of a rescue or recovery on the water. The department is not usually out making waves this time of year at all; training is typically in the spring and summer when the water is higher from spring runoff, and there are more people out and about.

“The reason we’re out here today in wintertime is the river is actually pretty high, so it’s a good way for us to do some training. And we do occasionally get either a river rescue or, unfortunately, sometimes a recovery in the wintertime,” Shannon said. While the department does not expect as many people to be out recreating this time of year, they say, “We have had people fall in in the winter, and so, you know, hypothermia sets in right away, and it’s just we need to get them out of the river quickly,” Shannon said.

Tuesday’s training was about figuring out how to operate the boat, how to navigate the river, and how to look for encampments in the Bosque. While APD says that there have been 67 rescues between Rio Rancho and the South Valley throughout this year, they say, “Thankfully, this winter we haven’t had any. But we just wanted to make sure we’re on top of it in case we were to get one; all the collateral guys will know what to do in their role in the recovery,” Shannon said.

There were eight ‘collateral’ APD officers training out on the river on Tuesday. According to federal data, the river is nearly five feet high – the highest it has been since the end of June.