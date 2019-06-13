Albuquerque man arrested for DWI twice in two months at same intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in just two months, an Albuquerque man was arrested for driving drunk in almost the exact same spot.

Albuquerque Police say, most recently, officers responded to reports of a man passed out behind the wheel, while in the drive-thru at the Taco Bell on Coors and Irving. Police say that man is Mark Pino.

On May 25, they say Pino smelled like alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Even though, Pino said he only drank a couple of beers at happy hour, hours earlier.

That night, officers say Pino refused to take a breathalyzer test and was charged with aggravated DWI. That charge is his second in just two months.

On March 30, officers say they pulled a white Infiniti over after the driver turned left onto Irving during a red light. That night too, officers say Pino performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had slurred speech.

Pino again refused to take a breathalyzer test and was charged with aggravated DWI.

Pino is set to appear in court for his second DWI charge in late June. A trial is scheduled for his first DWI charge in August.

According to online court records, Pino had no criminal history prior to these DWI arrests.