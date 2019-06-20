Albuquerque Crime Stoppers seeks help in solving three cases.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is a community program that relies on anonymous tips to solve crimes and to locate fugitives from justice. Tips that lead to arrests, could see the person who gave the tip, receive a reward as well.

Auto Theft:

On June 1, 2019, an unknown male stole a Green Ford F350 4-door from Isleta Casino and Resort parking lot. The unknown male wearing a “47” Raiders jersey got into a running 1996 Green Ford F350 4-door pickup. The victim was standing near the vehicle and confronted the unknown male. The unknown male brandished a gun and drove off with the victim’s vehicle.

Homicide:

Victim: Antonio Gomez

Date of Homicide: October 6, 2018

Location: 5601 Gibson Blvd SE – Wainright Manor Apartment Complex.

Synopsis:

On the evening of Saturday, October 6, 2018, Antonio Gomez was shot and killed in the outdoor common area of the Wainright Manor Apartment Complex. Several unknown subjects were seen fleeing the area on foot after the shooting, towards the Pearl at Spring Creek Apartments located at 5600 Gibson Blvd SE.

Fraud:

on May 12, 2019, an unknown male entered Target located at 11120 Lomas Blvd NE and purchased a TV using a stolen credit card. The stolen credit card used was taken during a residential burglary.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP. Or go to the Albuquerque Police Department for information.