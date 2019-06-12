AFR monitors smoldering remains of fire at recycling center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is monitoring what remains of a fire at that took place at a recycling center in northeast Albuquerque.

AFR units were dispatched to the center at Comanche and Edith Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene officials discovered bales of recycled materials outside the facility fully involved in the blaze.

According to AFR, 14 fire trucks and around 26 firefighters fought the fire for hours. There were no injuries to AFR personnel or to civilians. As of Wednesday, the fire is still smoldering and AFR officials remain at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.