Accident prompts replacement of three diving boards at city pools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closed until further notice: The city of Albuquerque has declared three of its diving boards off-limits after one of them broke when a man was jumping off it.

Turns out that wasn’t the only board with issues. Now, the city is ramping up inspections.

Merry Guild says she’s been swimming at the Highland Pool for about a year and a half. While she wasn’t disappointed to see both of the diving boards out of commission Thursday, she knows other people will be.

“The kids that dive will, because I wouldn’t be ready for the high dive,” Guild said.

Both boards were shut down after the low board broke on Sunday afternoon⁠—a surprise for regulars at the pool. “It’s an older pool but it seems as though they’re taking care of it,” Guild said.

“We had someone go off the diving board and they dove off the board, went into the pool. After the board stopped bouncing, it disconnected from the hinge and slid off,” Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager, said.

Herbert says diving boards are inspected twice a year. “Every six months they get a rebuild, so the hinges get rebuilt, the fulcrum in the middle of the diving board gets rebuilt every year,” he said.

After finding cracks in the Highland board, the incident prompted them to inspect all the city’s diving boards this week. “We have four pools with diving boards, and out of all the pools the Sandia pool has two diving boards, one of which had a small crack on the side,” Herbert said.

The city says new boards are on the way for the Highland and Sandia pools, and that won’t be the only thing that changes. Right now, there’s a facility safety check at every pool every day.

“We’ll shake the ladders and make sure they’re tight, and we’ll tighten any loose bolts,” he said.

Herbert says staff will now be required to do a thorough inspection of the diving boards during that check. “It’s super important the equipment is safe,” he said.

Parks and Rec says diving boards are also replaced when the grip surfaces wear out.