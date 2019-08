ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A beloved Sunport employee has passed away at the age of 96.

The Sunport says Jesse Waddles passed away this week in his sleep from natural causes. Waddles spent more two decades working at the Sunport.

He started when most people retired, in his early 70s. In 2016, KRQE News 13 spoke to Waddles, whose job was pushing wheelchairs and getting people to their flights on time.

Before he was a skycap, Waddles worked at Sandia Labs for 30 years.