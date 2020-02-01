90-year-old woman named volunteer of the month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 90-year-old Albuquerque woman was recognized by the city today for more than 30 years of volunteer service.

Dorthy Curl moved to Albuquerque in 1986. Since then she’s devoted three to four days a week to serving those in need. Putting in time at Kasemen Hospice feeding the homeless and supporting the work of her church.

“It’s wonderful. You’ll get more out of it then you put in. You meet wonderful, awesome people,” said Curl.

Melissa Oranday was also given the One Albuquerque award for her volunteer work at various organizations and helping veterans find services they need.