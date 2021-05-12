How to win ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ in 15 minutes

VENN’s helpful how to guide shows how to beat the game as quickly as six minutes

(VENN) – Speedrunning, in the video game community, is simply the art of playing through a title as quickly as possible. While there are many ways to accomplish a record time, tactics differ across genres and starting a speedrun for the first time can be overwhelming.

In its new guide to speedrunning series, VENN takes its audience through beloved classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, showing how to beat the game in 15 minutes or less. Remember, this Zelda story typically takes 26 to 37 hours to complete, depending on how many sidequests players complete. Going through the game start to finish in 15 minutes or less is over a 1000 percent decrease in time.

Check out the full video here:

Content courtesy of VENN