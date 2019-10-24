Weather advisories issued for northern New Mexico roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Multiple weather alerts were issued for northern New Mexico roads ahead of expected storms Thursday.

While there are no road closures issued as the result of severe weather at this time, the New Mexico Department of Transportation has issued the following weather advisory alerts for the northern region of the state:

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 450 to mile marker 460

US 64 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 350 to mile marker 371

US 64 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 370 to mile marker 404 Grenville

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 415, one mile north of Springer to mile marker 453, Raton – light snow could cause limited visibility

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 419, NM 58/Cimarron to mile marker 435, Tinaja

US 64 from mile marker 305 to mile marker 322 Colfax

NM 434 from mile marker 21 to mile marker 26 Black Lake

NM 518 from mile marker 21 to mile marker 26

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 388 Wagon Mound to mile marker 402, 10 miles south of Springer

US 56 from mile marker 54 to mile marker 94

US 56 from mile marker 20 Abbott to mile marker 54

NMDOT warns drivers to reduce speeds and use caution in these areas as roads are wet and may become slick or possibly icy. Commuters are also asked to be on the lookout for road personnel.