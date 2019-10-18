Fatal crash closes off-ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery

Traffic cameras show I-25 at Comanche on ramp Friday, October 18, 2019. (courtesy NMDOT) Photo shows image of traffic cam from 8:28 am.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police have closed the exit ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery due to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the pedestrian has died from their injuries. The Montgomery off-ramp will remain closed throughout the police investigation.

Authorities say all lanes of traffic remain open. Commuters are encouraged to plan accordingly and seek alternate routes.

Heavy delays are expected. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.