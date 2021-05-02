Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into semi on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a wrong-way driver on the interstate died in a crash Sunday morning. Police said around 4:00 a.m., the driver ran into a semi on westbound I-40 near San Mateo.

Story continues below

The crash closed part of the freeway for hours. The wrong-way driver died at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released and police are still investigating. This is the second deadly crash on an Albuquerque interstate involving a wrong-way driver in about 24 hours.