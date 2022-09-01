ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced crews will begin replacing signs on all pedestrian bridge locations on Tramway. The work will be September 6 – 9, overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

NMDOT says all work will be weather permitting. Crews will be replacing the overhead signs northbound and southbound at all four bridge locations on Tramway. For updates on the project, including scheduled construction changes due to weather, visit dot.nm.gov or nmraods.com