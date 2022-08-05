ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning the week of August 8, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin the process of closing an off-ramp, calling it obsolete. NMDOT will start making improvements to the west half of Oak St., between Central and Martin Luther King to remove the northbound MLK off-ramp.

The work is scheduled to start the week of August 8, during the process the northbound I-25 MLK exit will be closed. NMDOT says northbound traffic can access MLK by using the Lead/Coal off-ramp and continuing north on Oak to MLK, they say MLK access for southbound traffic will not be affected. NMDOT expects the MLK exit project to be completed by December.