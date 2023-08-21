SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a head-on crash in Santa Fe County that left a 66-year-old woman from Oklahoma City dead on Sunday, August 20.

The crash took place on U.S. Highway 285 north of Clines Corners around 2 p.m. Police said the initial investigation found that Leticia Lancaster-Valois was riding as a passenger in a 2015 Lexus that was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 285. Police said the Lexus attempted to pass the vehicle in front of it and collided with a 2020 Ford F150 pickup truck in the northbound lane.

A 2021 Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling northbound behind the Ford truck and was also involved in the accident. Lancaster-Valois was pronounced deceased on the scene. All other drivers and passengers involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital. Police said their conditions are unknown at the time this story was published.

Police said seatbelts were used properly, and alcohol was not a determining factor in the crash.