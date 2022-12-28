NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As a winter storm rolls into New Mexico Wednesday, snow and rain are expected to fall around the state. This type of weather can lead to dangerous driving conditions.

This system is bringing widespread Winter Storm Warnings across the state, from the Gila and Sacramento Mountains to the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Up to two feet is possible over the San Juan Mountains, with lesser amounts further south. The Albuquerque metro has the potential to pick up a few flurries late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

With winter storms approaching the state this week, proper planning can help keep New Mexicans safe. Below are some safety tips to keep in mind ahead of winter weather.

AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather.

Be prepared before you go: Make sure you have plenty of fuel and adequate windshield washer fluid and antifreeze. Check the inflation on your tires and remove snow from your vehicle, including headlights and taillights. Keep a flashlight, phone charger, sand or kitty litter, blanket, first aid supplies, water, and snacks in the vehicle.

Take is slow: The best crash prevention on snow and ice is to SLOW DOWN.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Increase your following distance.

Know your brakes: It takes more time to stop in adverse conditions and stopping too quickly can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle.

these areas typically freeze first and take longer to thaw. Don’t crowd the plow or other drivers: Allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. It requires up ten times the distance to stop in snowy and icy weather. Keep at least a 50 foot or five car length distance between you and a snow.

Don’t power up hills.

PNM safety tips in case of an outage

In case the storm causes a power outage, PNM has some safety tips to keep in mind.

