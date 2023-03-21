ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Upcoming missile tests on the White Sands Missile Range will cause a temporary closure of three state highways. The closures are scheduled for the morning of Thursday, Mar. 23.

The first block of closures will go into effect at 7 a.m. and the second will begin at 8:20 a.m. Each closure will last around one hour and the roads will open briefly between the testing blocks. The roads will be blocked by White Sands Missile Range security personnel.

Road Closures