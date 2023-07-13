NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has quite a range of license plates, from the chile plate to the classic yellow and turquoise. There is a story behind each one and reasons why some of them are much more popular than others.

With New Mexico’s acceptance into U.S. statehood in 1912, vehicles were required to become registered and display the state’s first license plates, presenting a simple number and “NM” abbreviation. While license plates stuck around, the green and white color of the original plates did not.

In 1927, some changes were made to the state’s plate designs that have stuck around to date; the Zia symbol and the unabbreviated spelling of “New Mexico.” Although the red-on-yellow color scheme, drawn from the state flag, was on New Mexico’s plates sporadically throughout the years, it didn’t stick around permanently until the end of the 1970s. In 1992, the Native-style pattern and the state’s official flower, the yucca, were added to the standard plate.

New Mexico Standard Plate | KRQE Media File

Personalized “vanity” plates first became available to residents of the state in 1967. Today, there are numerous options to choose from – with university, military, cause awareness, custom lettering, and more available for purchase.

Since its inception in the early 1970s, the Automobile License Place Collectors Association (ALPCA) has given yearly Best Plate Awards to plates with the best designs in the United States and Canada. Both the turquoise centennial plate and the chile plate have won, with the centennial design taking best in 2010 and the chile plate winning in 2017.

New Mexico’s popular balloon plate, honoring the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, first became available in 1999 but was phased out with the introduction of the centennial plate in 2010.

The Centennial Plate

The Centennial Plate was first introduced in 2010 in honor of New Mexico’s 100 years of statehood, from 1912 to 2012. The turquoise plates initially featured the phrase “Centennial 1912-2012,” but that was swapped for “Land of Enchantment” when centennial activities wrapped up at the end of 2012.

New Mexico Centennial Plate | KRQE Media File

The Chile Plate

New Mexico’s “Red or Green?” chile plate launched in 2017, featuring the text “Chile Capital of the World.” The bright colors of the lettering and the chiles stand out atop the black background. In tandem with the chile plate, New Mexico became the first state with an official state aroma this year; it is “Green Chile Roasting in the Fall.”

New Mexico Chile Plate | KRQE Media File

As of July 2023, New Mexico offers three standard license plates: the classic yellow, the centennial turquoise, and the chile plate. The unique plate designs have gotten some well-deserved recognition over the years. The state even recently placed No. 1 in a monthslong Instagram series that ranked all of the U.S Territories’ license plates.

To see New Mexico’s current license plate options, visit the MVD’s website here. To learn more about the ALPCA and its Best Plate Awards, click here, and for a thorough history of the state’s license plates, visit nmplates.com.