Westside road project on hold due to winter weather

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is coming clean about a road project left unfinished. For months, crews were working to re-pave and re-stripe the westbound lanes of Ellison between Coors Bypass and Seven Bar Loop.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the crews stopped and abandoned the project. The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development says right now, it’s too cold to finish. Once temperatures heat back up, the city hopes to complete the eastbound lanes of the project in the spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES