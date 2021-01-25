Westside road project on hold due to winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is coming clean about a road project left unfinished. For months, crews were working to re-pave and re-stripe the westbound lanes of Ellison between Coors Bypass and Seven Bar Loop.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the crews stopped and abandoned the project. The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development says right now, it’s too cold to finish. Once temperatures heat back up, the city hopes to complete the eastbound lanes of the project in the spring.