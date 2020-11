GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Westbound I-40 west of Gallup at mile marker 17 has been reduced to one lane due to a crash on Friday morning according to NMROADS. I-40 was previously shut down in that direction but has since been reduced to one lane.

It is snowing in the area and construction is also going on making for difficult driving conditions. Drivers are being diverted onto NM 118 as crews clear the roadways.

