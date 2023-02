NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Westbound I-40 is closed west of Albuquerque near Route 66 Casino at mile marker 138 due to a crash. New Mexico State Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene assisting with the crash.

There are no injuries reported in the crash, according to BCSO. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route. No other information is available.