Westbound I-40 closed at Unser due to fatal crash involving semi

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving a semi and one other vehicle that left one person dead. Officials say APD responded Friday around 4:20 p.m. to the crash on westbound I-40 near Unser Blvd.

Story continues below

Police say the second vehicle was reported to be stuck underneath the semi. When emergency crews arrived, they pronounced the driver of the trapped vehicle dead. APD’s motors unit is currently on scene to investigate the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-40 are currently closed due to the investigation. This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES