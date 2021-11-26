Westbound I-40 closed at Unser due to fatal crash involving semi

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving a semi and one other vehicle that left one person dead. Officials say APD responded Friday around 4:20 p.m. to the crash on westbound I-40 near Unser Blvd.

Police say the second vehicle was reported to be stuck underneath the semi. When emergency crews arrived, they pronounced the driver of the trapped vehicle dead. APD’s motors unit is currently on scene to investigate the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-40 are currently closed due to the investigation. This story is developing.