ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on scene of a motorcycle crash that left the rider with serious injuries Wednesday morning. Westbound Central is closed between 47th St. and 50th St. while police investigate.

Police say they responded to crash in the areas of 47th St. and Central Ave. around 5 a.m. Officials say the officers arrived on scene and saw the crashed motorcycle. They say the rider was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. APD’s traffic unit is currently investigating the crash.