ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers using westbound Central in southwest Albuquerque may need to consider an alternate route beginning next week. Westbound Central Avenue at 47th Street will be closed starting Monday, Apr. 3, through the end of the week.

Traffic will be diverted through the ART bus lane while crews work to replace a water line in the area. This is the first phase of the project, and more closures are planned along Central through April.