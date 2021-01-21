West side road project held back yet again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial road project on Albuquerque’s west side is once again being postponed. Wednesday night, city councilors voted to extend a moratorium, which prevents an overhaul of Irving between Kayenta and Rio Los Pintos.

The project was intended to accommodate more traffic along the east-west artery, but neighbors worried it would worsen speeding problems. The council has been putting it off since 2017, pending more data.

Councilor Cynthia Borrego says the pandemic delayed a task force study to look at alternatives. The moratorium gives the city another year to do that.