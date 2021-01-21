West side road project held back yet again

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial road project on Albuquerque’s west side is once again being postponed. Wednesday night, city councilors voted to extend a moratorium, which prevents an overhaul of Irving between Kayenta and Rio Los Pintos.

The project was intended to accommodate more traffic along the east-west artery, but neighbors worried it would worsen speeding problems. The council has been putting it off since 2017, pending more data.

Councilor Cynthia Borrego says the pandemic delayed a task force study to look at alternatives. The moratorium gives the city another year to do that.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES