ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers on the west side should get ready for some traffic delays. Starting Thursday night, the DOT will start its Roadway Reconstruction Project between Unser and 98th St. on I-40. It will happen from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and starting Friday, anyone trying to take either 98th or Unser will have to find an alternative route. Those ramps will be closed for two months because of the project. To keep up to date with the project, visit the NM Roads website.