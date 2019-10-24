Weather advisories issued for northern New Mexico roads

An NMDOT traffic camera is covered in snow at I-25 and Raton Pass at 7:34 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Multiple weather alerts were issued for northern New Mexico roads ahead of expected storms Thursday.

A closure has been issued for US 64 from mile marker 273 to mile marker 275 west of Angel Fire due to snow-packed roads. Crews are currently working to clear lanes.

Commuters are also warned of difficult driving conditions in the Taos area. Crews are salting and sanding the roads. Drivers are asked to stay at least 50 feet behind snowplows.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has issued the following weather advisory alerts for the northern region of the state:

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 450 to mile marker 460

US 64 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 350 to mile marker 371

NM 325 at mile marker 9 Folsom

US 64 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 370 to mile marker 404 Grenville

US 56 from mile marker 54 to mile marker 94

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 415, one mile north of Springer to mile marker 453, Raton – light snow could cause limited visibility

US 56 from mile marker 20 Abbott to mile marker 54

US 64 from mile marker 305 to mile marker 322 Colfax

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 419, NM 58/Cimarron to mile marker 435, Tinaja

NM 434 from mile marker 21 to mile marker 26 Black Lake

NM 434 from mile marker 26 Black Lake to mile marker 36

NM 518 from mile marker 21 to mile marker 26

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 388 Wagon Mound to mile marker 402, 10 miles south of Springer

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 376, 24 miles north of Las Vegas to mile marker 402, south of Springer

NM 518 from mile marker 35 Holman to mile marker 42

NM 518 from mile marker 8 to mile marker 12 Sapello

I-25 northbound and southbound from mile marker 343 Las Vegas south to mile marker 364

NMDOT warns drivers to reduce speeds and use caution in these areas as roads are wet and may become slick or possibly icy. Commuters are also asked to be on the lookout for road personnel.

A traffic camera on I-25 at Raton Pass is covered in snow at 6:14 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (NMDOT)

