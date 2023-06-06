TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The water will be shut off on New School Road in Truth or Consequences from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9. The planned outage will allow crews to tie a new waterline to the existing one in the area.

Water shutoff locations | Courtesy of the Federal Highway Administration

For the safety of community members, the intersection of New School Road and North Date will be closed for around one month starting on Monday, June 12, so that crews can install the west side of the roundabout on New School Road. Drivers are advised to take Barton Street to North Pershing Street in order to access New School Road.

Road Access Map | Courtesy of the Federal Highway Administration

Although access to businesses in the area will still be available, the water shutoff will affect the following list of businesses and possibly others nearby: