ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stretch of eastbound Montano will be down to one lane this week for a water project. The Water Authority says starting on Tuesday, February 2, crews will be working on a valve replacement project.

Traffic will be down to one lane headed eastbound on Montano near Renaissance just west of I-25. Access to businesses will be limited. Officials say the project will last about a month.