ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, Mar. 12, at around 8 a.m., a New Mexico State Police officer drove up on a fatal crash on I-25 northbound at Montano Road. 66-year-old Marlene Platero died as a result of the crash.

According to the police investigation, Platero encountered a water heater laying in the street while driving. Platero swerved their car to avoid hitting the water heater and crashed into a Jeep. The medical investigator pronounced Platero dead on the scene due to fatal injuries caused by the crash.

According to police, seatbelts were properly used and alcohol does not seem to be involved in the crash. The cause of the water heater in the road is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact NMSP at (505) 841-9256.