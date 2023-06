LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A section of Walnut Street in Los Alamos will be closed on Thursday, June 15, for work on a utility connection in the roadway. The street will be closed 200 feet east of the intersection with 33rd Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to take 32nd Street, then Villa Street, and back to 33rd Street to avoid the area. The utility work will also require water to be shut off in the area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of construction.