Vehicle flees from fatal pedestrian crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian has died following a crash on Wednesday night in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 10 p.m. officers were called to a crash with serious injuries at Louisiana Blvd. and Trumbull Ave.

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the intersection. Police state the vehicle left the scene of the crash southbound on Louisiana.

The pedestrian suffered significant head trauma and a broken leg and were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The pedestrian later died due to their injuries.

APD reports that a witness stayed at the scene and provided officers with a description of the vehicle that fled. At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash since the suspect vehicle fled the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.