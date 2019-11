Spruce Avenue will be closed over McKinley Channel starting on November 13, 2019. (courtesy City of Alamogordo)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting on Wednesday, November 13 Spruce Avenue will be closed at the bridge over the McKinley Channel.

The contractor the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be working on utility construction on Spruce between Mt. View Avenue and Bellamah Avenue. The closure is expected to last four weeks and is weather dependant.

City officials ask residents to use caution in the surrounding areas.