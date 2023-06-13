OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – After a rockslide earlier in 2023, an end is in sight for workers on US 82.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation, alongside APEX Rockfall Mitigation, began rock scaling operations on June 5 on US 82, about 7 miles east of Alamogordo. The work is expected to be finished at the end of June if the weather allows it.

Loose rocks and debris are being removed from the wall by the roadway. The concerns about the debris stem from a January rockslide near the area.

Drivers are being asked to take NM 244 instead of US 82 if possible. To stay updated with road conditions, click here.