US 70 near Las Cruces reopens after flooding, mudslide

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Highway 70 near White Sands Missile Range has been reopened after being covered by mud during Sunday’s flooding. New Mexico Department of Transportation crews worked until 7:30 p.m. Monday night to remove rocks, mud, and trees that were along the San Augustine pass.

Traffic is flowing for all four lanes on the highway, but debris still needs to be removed at an exit to the military base. Repairs along the road may be necessary as well.

Since May 1, many areas across southeast New Mexico have seen half a foot of rainfall. Roswell has more than doubled that amount, they’ve had 12.81 inches of rainfall since May 1, bringing their yearly total over 13.5 inches. This makes it the fourth-wettest start to a calendar year on record.

US 70 closed due to flooding near Las Cruces, New Mexico, July 12, 2021. Courtesy: NMDOT

Farther south in Carlsbad, over seven niches of rain caused the Pecos River to flood at the beginning of July. One person was killed during that storm after driving around a barricade and being swept away by flash floodwaters.

Just last week, there was another flash flood in Ruidoso. The village and surrounding area got around seven inches of rain, but other areas in the Sacramento Mountains measured more than 15 inches of rain since May 1.

In June alone, southeastern New Mexico has seen two to three times its normal amount of rainfall, and monsoon season technically runs until the end of September.