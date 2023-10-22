CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Closures are to be expected during road work near Roswell. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is working with Brasier Asphalt to repair US 380.

The work will be done from milepost 156 to milepost 176 and starts Monday. Eastbound and westbound lane closures will take place with the use of a pilot car.

The road work will be done during the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day of the week.

NMDOT is asking drivers to plan for delays and use caution.

The project should be finished by mid-November if weather doesn’t delay the operation.

If you have any concerns or questions, visit this website for NMDOT’s contact information.