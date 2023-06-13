CDOT Photo: 9-mile section of US Highway 160 has been resurfaced and widened east of Four Corners Monument.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced the completion of a resurfacing project of a stretch of U.S. Highway 160 from Four Corners to Aztec Creek. The two-year project began in April of 2022.

The work happened on US 160 for nine miles from approximately Mile Marker 470 at the Arizona/New Mexico state line to Mile Marker 8 at Aztec Creek. It was a full-depth reclamation and reconstruction of the highway. The layers of roadway were pulverized and used in a new hot mix asphalt paving.

The shoulders were also widened, passing lanes, and acceleration/deceleration lanes were added. Bridge maintenance, culvert repairs, new pavement markings, and signing were also worked on. A 31-inch high guardrail was also installed.