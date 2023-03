ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Municipal Development’s Street Maintenance Division will begin work on Second Street this week. There will be lane closures on Second from Griegos to Montano throughout the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be complete by early May. Drivers are advised to use Fourth Street or Edith Boulevard to avoid delays.

The City of Albuquerque says “Rehabs like this one improve city infrastructure with higher-quality, safer roadways.”