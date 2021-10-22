Uber customer killed in crash on Paseo, Universe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Uber customer has been identified as the person killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Universe and Paseo Del Norte.

Police say the Uber driver in a white SUV was turning south on Universe. They were t-boned by a gray Jeep going east on Paseo. Police say the passenger in the Uber died on the scene. The driver was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he is being treated for injuries. Police say speed may have been a factor and it’s not yet known if charges will be filed.

