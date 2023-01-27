ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re a Eubank Boulevard driver, you might want to consider another route near a couple major intersections through part of early February. Starting Monday, January 30, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority will begin work on two separate waterline projects on Eubank.

Eubank near Kirtland AFB

The first project is on the south end of Eubank, near Kirtland Air Force Base. Starting Monday at 7 a.m., crews will reduce northbound Eubank traffic from three lanes to one lane between Gibson Avenue NE and Research Road NE. That’s the area south of the Costco and Nuclear Museum.

(Tap to enlarge) A map of closures on Eubank near Kirtland Air Force Base starting January 30, 2023. | Image Courtesy: ABCWUA

Active construction will take place from early in the morning until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to noon on Fridays. However, crews may still be onsite, working on the project outside of those hours and work is scheduled to change if the weather is bad.

Construction at the Eubank / Gibson project is expected to take just one week, with an expected end date of February 3. Drivers heading north from the Air Force Base and Sandia National Labs should expect delays. The most recent traffic data from the Mid-Region Council of Governments indicates roughly 22,500 cars travel through that stretch of Eubank on weekdays.

Eubank & Indian School

A second project on Eubank is expected to take two weeks in areas around Indian School. Starting on Monday, January 30, Water Authority Crews will be installing “a large waterline valve” just south of Eubank’s intersection with Indian School.

(Tap to enlarge) A map of closures on Eubank near Indian School starting January 30, 2023. | Image Courtesy: ABCWUA

The project will cause a shutdown in two of the three southbound lanes from areas north of the intersection near the Wells Fargo Bank, past Indian School, south on Eubank past the UHaul. Drivers heading through that area can also expect delays.

Construction on the Eubank-Indian School project is expected to last around two weeks. The project should wrap by the end of Friday, February 10. Around 31 to 32-thousand cars travel on Eubank through the Indian School intersection every weekday.