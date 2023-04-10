SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 9. The crash occurred on I-25 north of Villanueva, New Mexico.

According to the initial investigation, a 2003 Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on I-25 when the driver left the roadway and rolled. The driver and the front passenger were ejected.

The passenger, 21-year-old Desiree Apodaca, was killed in the crash. The 21-year-old male driver and a three-year-old rear passenger were taken to a Las Vegas, NM hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Although alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, NMSP indicates that seatbelts were not properly worn by the driver and front passenger. The crash is still under investigation.