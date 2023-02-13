ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating two fatal crashes that involved pedestrians early Monday morning. The first crash occurred around 1 a.m. at Montgomery Boulevard and Pennsylvania Street when a driver struck a pedestrian while passing through a green light. APD says it appears that the pedestrian was crossing Montgomery against the crosswalk signal.

The second crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. at Unser Boulevard and Paradise Boulevard. APD says the pedestrian may have been kneeling in the roadway to pick up his dog. The pedestrian and the dog were both stuck and killed as a result of the crash.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factored in either of the crashes. The investigation is still ongoing but APD says both accidents currently appear to be pedestrian errors.